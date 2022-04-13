Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 70,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

