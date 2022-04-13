Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €20.00 ($21.74).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.33) to €18.90 ($20.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of Atlantia stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 220,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

