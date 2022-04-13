Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.33) to €18.90 ($20.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from €20.00 ($21.74) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of ATASY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 220,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,206. Atlantia has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Atlantia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

