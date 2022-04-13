AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

