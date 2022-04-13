AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.65.
Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.