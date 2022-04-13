AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on T. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.65.

Shares of T opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

