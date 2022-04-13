Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.38.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$168,169.94.

TSE ACB traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.50. 1,628,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,245. The company has a market cap of C$966.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.92. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$3.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.86.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.