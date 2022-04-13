Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $18,618,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Avantor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $248,301,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

