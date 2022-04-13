Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 726 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $13,474.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 570,796 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

