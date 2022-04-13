Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 130.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 31.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 47,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

