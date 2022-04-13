AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.00) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC set a €32.60 ($35.43) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on AXA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.35 ($32.99).

Shares of CS opened at €26.78 ($29.10) on Tuesday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($24.05) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($30.10). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.64.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

