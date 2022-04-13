AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXIS Capital in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of AXS opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 51,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

