B. Riley Trims National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Target Price to $5.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

NCMI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,683. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $191.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

