Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
