BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given New GBX 860 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.08) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 630 ($8.21) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.73) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 786.33 ($10.25).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 771.60 ($10.05) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 489 ($6.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 681.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 606.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.56), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($241,185.09).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

