BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 730 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 768 ($10.01).

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.08) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 630 ($8.21) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.73) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.56), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($241,185.09).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 771.60 ($10.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 681.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 606.61. The stock has a market cap of £24.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 489 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.51).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.