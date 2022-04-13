Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.30 ($7.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 1,587,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

