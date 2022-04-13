Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCH. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.