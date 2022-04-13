Bank of America Lowers C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

CCCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.22.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $426.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after buying an additional 248,775 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 118,999 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 996,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 465,818 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

