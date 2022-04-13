Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.17) to €5.80 ($6.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

BKRIY stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

