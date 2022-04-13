Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.34. 671,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.