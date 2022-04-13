Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$161.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$161.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.85.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$142.24. The stock had a trading volume of 598,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$147.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$140.75. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$112.34 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.7899996 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

