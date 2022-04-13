Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.
Shares of BNS opened at $67.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
