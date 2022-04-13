Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.67

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Sunday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

About Bank of Queensland (Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

