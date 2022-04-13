Bank of Queensland Limited FRN CNV SUB PERP AUD1 (ASX:BOQPE) Plans $0.66 Interim Dividend

Bank of Queensland Limited FRN CNV SUB PERP AUD1 (ASX:BOQPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6611 per share on Sunday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

