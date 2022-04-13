Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

