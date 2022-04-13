Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW) Short Interest Update

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:BNNRW opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Banner Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

