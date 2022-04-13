Barbara Richmond Sells 743 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Barbara Richmond sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.95), for a total transaction of £3,960.19 ($5,160.53).
Barbara Richmond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($25,996.87).
LON RDW opened at GBX 539 ($7.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 562.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 625.74. Redrow plc has a 52-week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.69).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.77) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.95) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.95) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.60) to GBX 710 ($9.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 855.86 ($11.15).
Redrow Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.