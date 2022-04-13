Barbara Richmond Sells 743 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Barbara Richmond sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.95), for a total transaction of £3,960.19 ($5,160.53).

Barbara Richmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redrow alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($25,996.87).

LON RDW opened at GBX 539 ($7.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 562.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 625.74. Redrow plc has a 52-week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.77) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.95) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.95) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.60) to GBX 710 ($9.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 855.86 ($11.15).

Redrow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.