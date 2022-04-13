Barclays Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $244.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $236.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.73.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $214.42 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.03.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

