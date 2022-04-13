Barclays Cuts Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $76.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.18.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,697,644.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.