Barclays Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $143.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $139.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.