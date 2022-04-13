Barclays Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of TJX opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

