Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.77.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $$9.64 during trading on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.