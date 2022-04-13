Barclays Trims Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Target Price to €25.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €35.00 ($38.04) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VLEEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

VLEEY opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

About Valeo (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

