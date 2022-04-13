Barclays Trims Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Target Price to €25.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €35.00 ($38.04) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VLEEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

VLEEY opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

