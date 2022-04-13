Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BGH traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.