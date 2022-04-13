Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.34) to GBX 710 ($9.25) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.42) to GBX 780 ($10.16) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.22) to GBX 832 ($10.84) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.25.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 26,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,693. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.