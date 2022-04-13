Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 657,490 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.6% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 153,333 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 30.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

