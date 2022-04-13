Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.03 ($79.38).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €51.96 ($56.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. Basf has a twelve month low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a twelve month high of €72.84 ($79.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

