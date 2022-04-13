BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BBQ has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BBQ will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other BBQ news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $59,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $194,122 over the last three months. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BBQ by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BBQ during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BBQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BBQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBQ (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.