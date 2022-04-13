BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BBQ stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,124. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities analysts predict that BBQ will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $59,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $41,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122 over the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

