BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BESIY opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.41 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 59.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BESIY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.