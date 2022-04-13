Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.89. 4,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,130. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,264,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.