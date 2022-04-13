Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.13 ($84.92).
BC8 stock opened at €44.97 ($48.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.91 and its 200-day moving average is €56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.61. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($75.61).
Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
