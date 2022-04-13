Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 397,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,357,737. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.