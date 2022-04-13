Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. 245,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.38. Belden has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 66.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

