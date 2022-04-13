Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will earn ($1.64) per share for the year.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

BCYC opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $737.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

