Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYGGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.41) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.86) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,750 ($22.80) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,628.75 ($21.22).

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,489 ($19.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,452.69. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,163 ($15.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,760 ($22.93).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

