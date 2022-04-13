BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an in-line rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. RP Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $19,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

