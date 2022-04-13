BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.39% from the stock’s current price.

BCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.93 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.34.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,430 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

