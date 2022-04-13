BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.39.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
