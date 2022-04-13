BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.52.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

